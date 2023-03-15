IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stock Holdings Lowered by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 123,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.07% of IQVIA worth $22,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IQV. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter worth about $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 59.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 82.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IQV opened at $200.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.40. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.75 and a fifty-two week high of $254.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $219.69 and its 200-day moving average is $209.09.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $275.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.27.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

