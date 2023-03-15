iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Lowered by TPB Wealth Advisors

TPB Wealth Advisors reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,294 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 26.6% of TPB Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. TPB Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $55,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,837,000 after buying an additional 26,852 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,391,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $10,868,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of IVV opened at $393.58 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $464.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $401.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.13. The firm has a market cap of $293.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

