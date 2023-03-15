iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) Shares Gap Down to $41.40

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $41.40, but opened at $35.63. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF shares last traded at $36.13, with a volume of 2,365,735 shares trading hands.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $512.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 314,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,542,000 after acquiring an additional 35,208 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 98.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 267,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,776,000 after purchasing an additional 132,582 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 37.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after buying an additional 20,774 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

