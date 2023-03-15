J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,832 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.21% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $34,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 67.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBHT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.82.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $168.32 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.92 and a 12 month high of $218.18. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.37 and its 200-day moving average is $177.42.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.26%.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total value of $1,008,749.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,196,383.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

