Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Receives $21.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.43.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JHG shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised Janus Henderson Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 33,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $25.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.65. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.45. Janus Henderson Group has a 12-month low of $19.09 and a 12-month high of $36.27.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

