JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCNE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Westchester Capital Management LLC

Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCNE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 471,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition were worth $4,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCNE. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $488,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $511,000.

JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Stock Performance

JAWS Hurricane Acquisition stock opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $10.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.92.

JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Profile

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

