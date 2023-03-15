Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Chesapeake Energy Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.21 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.57. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $7.04 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.85 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.91 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.15 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.47 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $10.92 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $11.16 EPS.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.26. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 37.70% and a net margin of 42.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS.

CHK has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $155.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.20.

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $74.72 on Monday. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $72.28 and a 52 week high of $107.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 2.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.62.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at about $9,834,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,746,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 237.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 102,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,706,000 after purchasing an additional 72,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,526,000.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 6.86%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

