Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY)

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for OMRON in a report released on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.51 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.55. The consensus estimate for OMRON’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OMRON’s FY2024 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

OMRNY opened at $56.10 on Monday. OMRON has a 12 month low of $44.35 and a 12 month high of $70.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.87.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OMRON stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in OMRON Co. ( OTCMKTS:OMRNY Get Rating ) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in OMRON were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

OMRON Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment, and systems. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation; Electronic and Mechanical Components; Automotive Electronic Components; Social Systems, Solutions, and Services; Healthcare; and Others.

