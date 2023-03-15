Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY)

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for OMRON in a report released on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.51 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.55. The consensus estimate for OMRON’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OMRON’s FY2024 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.69 EPS.
OMRNY opened at $56.10 on Monday. OMRON has a 12 month low of $44.35 and a 12 month high of $70.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.87.
OMRON Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment, and systems. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation; Electronic and Mechanical Components; Automotive Electronic Components; Social Systems, Solutions, and Services; Healthcare; and Others.
