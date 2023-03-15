Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KPLUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €38.00 ($40.86) to €26.00 ($27.96) in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup raised shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €23.00 ($24.73) to €25.00 ($26.88) in a report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.63.

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $11.48 on Monday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $19.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average of $10.89.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.