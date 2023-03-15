Jonathan Ilany Purchases 2,900 Shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Stock

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) CEO Jonathan Ilany purchased 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,565. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:TIPT opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. Tiptree Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $16.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This is an increase from Tiptree’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -59.26%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Tiptree during the second quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Tiptree by 103.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Tiptree in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tiptree in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Tiptree by 252.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tiptree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Tiptree, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services.

