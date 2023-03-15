JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Price Target to GBX 545

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 535 ($6.52) to GBX 545 ($6.64) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

AVVIY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Investec lowered Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Aviva from GBX 540 ($6.58) to GBX 546 ($6.65) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Aviva from GBX 485 ($5.91) to GBX 540 ($6.58) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Aviva from GBX 540 ($6.58) to GBX 520 ($6.34) in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 560 ($6.83) to GBX 545 ($6.64) in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $520.86.

AVVIY opened at $10.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.27. Aviva has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $15.96.

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.

