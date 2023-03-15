Kaspa (KAS) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $232.13 Million

Kaspa (KAS) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. During the last seven days, Kaspa has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kaspa has a total market capitalization of $232.13 million and $8.43 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kaspa coin can currently be bought for about $0.0134 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kaspa Profile

Kaspa’s launch date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 17,284,660,924 coins and its circulating supply is 17,284,661,171 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

