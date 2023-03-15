Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,720 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $31,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 11.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the first quarter valued at $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 2.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Workday by 10.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. 66.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Price Performance

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $183.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $248.92.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Workday announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 29th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on Workday in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Workday in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.72.

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total value of $50,923.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,849,294.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.73, for a total transaction of $241,139.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,145,437.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total transaction of $50,923.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,849,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,814 shares of company stock worth $19,999,462 over the last three months. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

