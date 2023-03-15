Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $86.98 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,774 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $86,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,837,000 after buying an additional 26,852 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,868,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $393.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $293.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $464.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $401.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.13.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.