Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Gap Up to $27.51

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.51, but opened at $29.50. Kenon shares last traded at $29.46, with a volume of 11,512 shares traded.

Kenon Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.50.

Institutional Trading of Kenon

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Kenon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,793,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kenon by 577.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after acquiring an additional 89,295 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Kenon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,403,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Kenon by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 71,576 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Kenon by 353.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 65,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

About Kenon

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

