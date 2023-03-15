Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires 1,033 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Public Storage by 7.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 19.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.91.

NYSE PSA opened at $287.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $295.34 and a 200-day moving average of $297.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $50.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.44. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $270.13 and a 52-week high of $421.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.77% and a net margin of 101.60%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. This is a positive change from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.06%.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

