Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires 1,936 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in General Mills were worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneva Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,304,814.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,721,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,304,814.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,721,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,359 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Mills Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GIS. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.13.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $80.16 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.34. The firm has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.86.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. On average, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.