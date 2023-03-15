Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires 373 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Equinix were worth $4,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Equinix by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Equinix by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Equinix by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQIX. StockNews.com lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Equinix from $704.00 to $702.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Equinix from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Equinix from $762.00 to $753.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $779.28.

Equinix Stock Performance

EQIX stock opened at $691.47 on Wednesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.89 and a 1 year high of $776.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $709.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $652.02. The company has a market cap of $64.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.22 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $3.41 dividend. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 177.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equinix news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total transaction of $37,241.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,459,952.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.12, for a total transaction of $166,622.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,301,446.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total value of $37,241.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,247 shares in the company, valued at $15,459,952.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,971 shares of company stock valued at $14,666,488. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

