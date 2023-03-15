Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 427 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,414,000 after buying an additional 24,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $493.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $487.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $441.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.48. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $574.79.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.55%.

LRCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.10.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

