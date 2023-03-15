Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $3.27 Million Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.0% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,033.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 34 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,760.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,844.79.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 1.6 %

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total value of $9,281,477.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $38,448,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,404 shares of company stock valued at $15,317,901 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,590.76 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,754.56. The company has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,557.98 and its 200 day moving average is $1,539.49.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Read More

