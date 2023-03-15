Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $3.50 Million Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,438 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total value of $39,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,682,858.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total value of $39,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,682,858.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 244,376 shares of company stock valued at $45,293,036. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

CDNS opened at $203.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $203.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.18. The stock has a market cap of $55.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $899.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.23 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

CDNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.55.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

