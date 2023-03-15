Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 140,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,588 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 199.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Altria Group stock opened at $46.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.31.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.87%.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.