Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires 453 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,191 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $295.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $233.01 and a 1 year high of $325.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total value of $460,180.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,806.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.52, for a total value of $865,404.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,158. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total transaction of $460,180.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,806.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,916 shares of company stock valued at $12,466,970 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Securities cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $296.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.10.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.