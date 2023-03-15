Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires 773 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneva Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.6% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.5% in the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at $6,994,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,006 shares of company stock worth $3,393,359 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $80.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $88.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.86.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. StockNews.com cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.13.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

