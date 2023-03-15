Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Boosts Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $572,490,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 580.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,405,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $181,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,313 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,668,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $794,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,495 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,076,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $923,754,000 after buying an additional 1,311,766 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,331,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $251,727,000 after buying an additional 1,295,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.83.

In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler purchased 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $53.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.67. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.64 and a 1-year high of $106.65. The company has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.37%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

