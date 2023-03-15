Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys 1,864 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,988 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $408,331,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,148,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,795,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804,572 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,320,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,134,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081,241 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,429,000. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,710,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $74.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $86.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $83.13.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.07.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

