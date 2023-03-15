Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys 319 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Dollar General by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at about $384,000. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Down 0.6 %

DG stock opened at $215.51 on Wednesday. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $237.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $276.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.25.

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

