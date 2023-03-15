Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys 395 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MET. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in MetLife by 13.8% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 132,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in MetLife by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

MetLife Stock Performance

NYSE:MET opened at $59.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.41 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.50 and a 200-day moving average of $70.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.08.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 68.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $202,732.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,202 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,849. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.