Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys 568 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $130.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.37 and a 200 day moving average of $157.59. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.21 and a fifty-two week high of $199.43.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.26%.

A number of research firms have commented on PNC. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.36.

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,137,765.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,137,765.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at $74,070,883.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

