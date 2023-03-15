Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Grows Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.0% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 34 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,760.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,844.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 1.6 %

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total value of $3,581,410.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,128,219.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total value of $9,281,477.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,404 shares of company stock valued at $15,317,901 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,590.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,754.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,557.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,539.49.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.



