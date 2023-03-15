Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Grows Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. United Bank lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 33.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

NYSE:TFC opened at $31.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $30.51 and a 1 year high of $61.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.29. The company has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on TFC. Robert W. Baird upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.58.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.