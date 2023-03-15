Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,786 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter worth $30,000. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Autodesk by 107.9% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 189.2% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $320,290.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,033,767.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total transaction of $75,640.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,654. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $320,290.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,033,767.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,717 shares of company stock valued at $746,462 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.40.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $199.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a PE ratio of 52.70, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.86 and its 200 day moving average is $202.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $235.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

