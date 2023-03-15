Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $1.73 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $216.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.70. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $285.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 31.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Zelman & Associates downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $283.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,207 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,145.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

