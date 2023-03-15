Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Increases Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 4,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.1% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.2% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 203.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $859.60.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $821.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $822.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $795.08. The stock has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $873.94.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

