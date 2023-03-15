Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Increases Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 12.7% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.0% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. McDonough Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.3% during the third quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in American Electric Power by 0.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $80,435.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,047.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $80,435.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at $667,047.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,099.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,897 shares of company stock worth $5,723,900 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $90.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $105.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.33.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEP. Bank of America cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.83.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

