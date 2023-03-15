Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases 995 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,176 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 68,098 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,766 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.2% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 27,537 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 24.3% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 21,492 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $345,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays cut shares of Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.16.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $120.34 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $142.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.15. The firm has a market cap of $101.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

