Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Raises Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,617 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Target were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Target by 122.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 96.2% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $158.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $72.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.72. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $254.87.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TGT. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Target in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

