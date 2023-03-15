Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Raises Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 7.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,271,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.91.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $287.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.36. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $270.13 and a 1-year high of $421.76. The firm has a market cap of $50.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.44.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.77% and a net margin of 101.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a boost from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.06%.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.