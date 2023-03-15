Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLD. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Prologis by 1.8% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 328,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,686,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Prologis by 46.6% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Prologis by 5.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Prologis by 6.9% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 8,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 8.1% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Prologis to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

Prologis Price Performance

PLD stock opened at $119.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The firm has a market cap of $110.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.70.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

About Prologis

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.