Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 748 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in AON were worth $4,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AON. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in AON during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AON during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in AON by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AON from $339.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.80.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $292.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $311.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.87. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $246.21 and a 1 year high of $341.98. The company has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.48%.

In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $378,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 51,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $15,892,814.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at $61,894,949.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,389 shares of company stock worth $22,664,130. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

