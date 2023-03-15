Kentucky Retirement Systems Raises Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in MetLife were worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET opened at $59.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.04. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.41 and a 1 year high of $77.36.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $816,386.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,782.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $816,386.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,782.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,738.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,202 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,849. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.36.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

