Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Director Robert S. Singer Purchases 500 Shares of Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) Director Robert S. Singer acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.25 per share, with a total value of $17,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,501 shares in the company, valued at $976,159.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of KDP stock opened at $34.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.57. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $41.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.19 and a 200-day moving average of $36.65.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Keurig Dr Pepper

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 79.21%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,426,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,806 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 776,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,496,000 after purchasing an additional 416,091 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,415,000 after purchasing an additional 104,498 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 9,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on KDP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

