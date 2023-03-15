Korn Ferry to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.94 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:KFY)

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Korn Ferry in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 9th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $4.94 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.71. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Korn Ferry’s current full-year earnings is $4.95 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Korn Ferry’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $686.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

KFY has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Korn Ferry from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $52.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $46.47 and a 12 month high of $69.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.90 and a 200-day moving average of $53.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in Korn Ferry by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Korn Ferry by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Korn Ferry by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Korn Ferry by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Korn Ferry by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

