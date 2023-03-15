KP Tissue Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (TSE:KPT)

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for KP Tissue in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 9th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for KP Tissue’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for KP Tissue’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on KP Tissue from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

KP Tissue Trading Up 0.1 %

KP Tissue Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE KPT opened at C$10.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$102.38 million, a P/E ratio of -18.07, a PEG ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.59. KP Tissue has a 12-month low of C$10.04 and a 12-month high of C$12.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. KP Tissue’s payout ratio is -126.32%.

About KP Tissue

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

