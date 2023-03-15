KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) is TPB Wealth Advisors’ 6th Largest Position

TPB Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,829 shares during the period. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF accounts for about 3.2% of TPB Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. TPB Wealth Advisors owned 0.13% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $6,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 22,187.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1,222.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KWEB opened at $28.93 on Wednesday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.22 and a fifty-two week high of $36.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.42.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

