Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Shares Acquired by Cladis Investment Advisory LLC

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Kyndryl makes up 1.2% of Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Kyndryl worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 164,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 13,628 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 131,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 14,197 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 13,022 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kyndryl by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP increased its stake in Kyndryl by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 127,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 32,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on KD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Kyndryl Stock Performance

Shares of KD opened at $14.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average is $11.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $17.21.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 25.39%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.30) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kyndryl Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

