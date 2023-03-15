Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $493.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $487.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $441.86. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $574.79. The stock has a market cap of $66.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $400.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $495.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.10.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

