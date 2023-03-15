Largo (NYSE:LGO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 234.65% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Noble Financial began coverage on Largo in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Largo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.
Largo Stock Up 0.4 %
Largo stock opened at $5.08 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.86. The stock has a market cap of $325.12 million, a PE ratio of -169.33 and a beta of 2.02. Largo has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 2.31.
Largo Inc engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.
