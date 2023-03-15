Largo (NYSE:LGO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 234.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Noble Financial began coverage on Largo in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Largo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get Largo alerts:

Largo Stock Up 0.4 %

Largo stock opened at $5.08 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.86. The stock has a market cap of $325.12 million, a PE ratio of -169.33 and a beta of 2.02. Largo has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Largo

About Largo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGO. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Largo by 7.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Largo by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Largo by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 52,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 30,242 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Largo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Largo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Largo Inc engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.