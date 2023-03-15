Leafly (LFLY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 16th. Analysts expect Leafly to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Leafly Stock Up 7.3 %

LFLY stock opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. Leafly has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $11.58. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leafly

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Leafly during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Leafly during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leafly in the first quarter worth approximately $2,585,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leafly during the first quarter worth approximately $2,692,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leafly during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.52% of the company’s stock.

About Leafly

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. It offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

Further Reading

