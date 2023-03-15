LENSAR (LNSR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 16th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ LNSR opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.93. LENSAR has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of -0.24.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in LENSAR by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 433,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 26,117 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in LENSAR by 2.6% in the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 287,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LENSAR in the first quarter worth $86,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LENSAR in the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in LENSAR by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.

